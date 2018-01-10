Trust your software and secure your supply chain with BlackBerry® Jarvis

BlackBerry® Jarvis is a powerful binary static analysis Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) tool that can help automakers secure their software supply chain. BlackBerry Jarvis inspects binary files in an easy, quick, scalable, and cost-effective way, and delivers deep insights into the quality and security of software components.

A modern car has over 100 million lines of software. As the software in a car grows so does the attack surface, which makes it more vulnerable to cyberattacks. Each poorly constructed piece of software represents a potential vulnerability that can be exploited by attackers.